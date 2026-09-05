Suvendu Adhikari invites ridicule after unveiling new logo of West Bengal Tourism

Tathagata Roy, a veteran BJP leader from West Bengal, former Governor of Tripura and Meghalaya and a member of the committee drafting a uniform civil code for West Bengal, is livid. Upset after seeing the logo and the promotional video of West Bengal Tourism unveiled on Friday by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, Roy, who was in New Delhi to attend a meeting of the committee, fumed on social media, “This is a very stupid and amateurish video! Why should scenes from Moscow, Egypt and Rio de Janiero feature in a video on West Bengal? And ‘how India feels different’! Is it trying to showcase West Bengal or the whole of India? This video does disservice to the achievements of the BJP government of West Bengal. I suggest this be dropped IMMEDIATELY, and the person who visualised and created this transferred to fisheries or some such department.”

He is not alone. Several Bengalis voiced their shock and outrage over the new branding. “Extremely shoddy work, has zero vibes & has zero connect with West Bengal; and the tag line is just as stupid… Mamata Banerjee’s govt tourism campaign ads with the tagline, “the sweetest part of India” was way better, conceded many. Trust BJP to make a mess of everything, said others in exasperation.