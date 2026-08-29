Suvendu orders FIR against Mamata as Cathedral Road rally triggers political storm

The political temperature in West Bengal rose sharply on Friday after Kolkata Police registered a suo motu FIR against Trinamool Congress Supremo and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day programme on Cathedral Road.

The case has triggered another political confrontation, with the police alleging violations of conditions imposed by the Calcutta High Court, while Banerjee and her supporters maintain that the gathering was being deliberately obstructed and that she herself tried to restore order.

The most striking aspect of the episode is that the decision to pursue a case against Banerjee came after BJP leader and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari publicly said that he had instructed the police to register an FIR.

Speaking to the media, Adhikari said, “How did the former Chief Minister violate the High Court's order today?” He alleged that the court had directed the organisers to keep one side of Cathedral Road open but claimed that the entire road was subsequently occupied.

He said, “The court had instructed that the meeting be held while keeping one side of the road clear. She summoned people standing right under the trees and blocked the road—what was that all about?” He added: “I have told the police to register an FIR and move the High Court against her. She will not be spared.”

Those remarks are particularly significant because the FIR was subsequently registered at Hastings Police Station. Police have invoked several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges relating to criminal conspiracy, disobedience of an order, obstruction of a public servant and creating an obstruction or dangerous situation on a public road.

However, the events at the meeting present a more complicated picture than the charge of deliberate defiance might suggest.

The High Court had permitted the TMCP foundation day meeting subject to conditions, including keeping one flank of the road open and limiting the programme to the 12 pm to 3 pm period. A large crowd did gather around the venue, and police have alleged that both sides of Cathedral Road were eventually obstructed.