Suzuki Motor to invest $1.3 bn for EV production in India: Report

As Elon Musk refuses to listen to Indias demand to manufacture Tesla cars in the country, Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor is set to invest about 150 billion yen ($1.26 billion) to produce electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries in India, media reports said on Saturday.



According to Nikkei Asia, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to visit India over the weekend to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and the announcement will be made during the visit.



Japan is set to offer India $42 billion in overall investments over five years during Kishida's visit, the report noted.



Suzuki will build a new electric vehicle production line in India.

Reports first surfaced last year that Suzuki Motor will release its first all-electric vehicle by fiscal 2025 in India first.