Swaminathan cremated with State honours
A platoon of police personnel in ceremonial attire gave a gun salute and bugle was played marking the Tamil Nadu government's honour
;
Eminent farm scientist M S Swaminathan was cremated in Chennai on Saturday with government honours, marked by a police gun salute.
A platoon of police personnel in ceremonial attire gave a gun salute and bugle was played marking the Tamil Nadu government's honour at a crematory in Chennai.
The final rites were performed by the family members and the body was cremated at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium.
Swaminathan passed away in Chennai on Thursday. He was 98.
