Swara Bhasker latest cinema personality to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Previously, cinema personalities such as Amol Palekar, Sandhya Gokhale, Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Mona Ambegaonkar, Rashmi Desai, and Akanksha Puri took part in the yatra.



Hollywood star John Cusack on Twitter had also extended his support to the foot march, a mass contact programme of the Congress, in late September.



It resumed from Ujjain on Thursday morning after a day's break and headed for Agar Malwa, the last district of its Madhya Pradesh leg. The yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 380 km in the politically crucial Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh within 12 days.



The Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state are due next year. From Madhya Pradesh, the yatra will enter Rajasthan on December 4, according to a programme announced by the Congress.