Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi CM’s aide Bibhav Kumar moves SC for bail

CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has moved the Supreme Court for grant of bail in the AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal assault case.

As per the apex court website, Kumar moved the bail plea on 19 July and it was registered on 24 July.

He has challenged the 12 July order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the case and claimed the allegations against him are false. Kumar has also said his custody was no longer required as the probe was over.

The personal secretary to Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody. He allegedly assaulted Maliwal on 13 May at Kejriwal's official residence.