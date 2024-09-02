Swati Maliwal case: Supreme Court grants bail to Bibhav Kumar

The Supreme Court on Monday, 2 September, granted bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

A bench presided over by justice Surya noted that Bibhav Kumar has been in jail for around 100 days and if released on bail, no prejudice will be caused to the investigation of the case, since the Delhi Police had already filed its charge sheet before the trial court post completion of the probe.

Imposing a slew of conditions, the apex court ordered that Kumar will not be restored to his position of personal secretary to the Delhi CM or given any official assignment in the chief minister’s office.

“The petitioner (Bibhav Kumar) shall not enter the chief minister’s residence till all the private vulnerable witnesses are examined,” it added.

Apart from the conditions to be set by the trial court, Bibhav Kumar or his associates will not make any public comments regarding the case, as per the SC’s order.

In the previous hearing, the top court granted two-weeks to the investigative agency to file its reply to Kumar’s bail plea.