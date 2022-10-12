Swati Maliwal gets rape threat for writing against Sajid Khan

Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police stating that she has been receiving rape threat on her social media accounts after she raised the demand to exit Sajid Khan from 'Bigg Boss' show.



She wrote that she got the threat on her Instagram account. Two users with ID names -- Rahul and Hrithik Sheldekar -- threatened her. She has shared the screen shot of the threat messages.



Police said that they were looking into the matter.



Maliwal had earlier written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur raising concerns over the entry of filmmaker and '#MeToo' accused Sajid Khan into 'Bigg Boss 16' and sought his removal from the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.