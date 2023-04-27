Swiggy partners with apna to hire 10,000 gig workers from tier 2, tier 3 cities

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has partnered with jobs and professional networking company Apna to create 10,000 hyperlocal opportunities for its quick commerce grocery service -- Instamart -- in 2023.

With this, the company is aiming to strengthen its delivery workforce in tier 2 cities.

Announcing the partnership on Thursday, Apna shared that in 2022, over 15 lakh users from tier 2, tier 3 cities and beyond applied for 30 lakh delivery roles on the platform, comprising almost 70 per cent of the new users growth in the delivery segment.