Swiggy's losses jump 2X to Rs 3,629 cr in FY22, layoffs coming

Its advertising and promotional expenses surged 4 times to reach Rs 1,848.7 crore during FY22, according to the report.



Reports surfaced last month that Swiggy may lay off more than 250 employees or up to 5 per cent of its workforce starting January.



"There have been no layoffs at Swiggy. We concluded our performance cycle in October and have announced ratings and promotions at all levels. As with every cycle, we expect exits based on performance," a Swiggy spokesperson had said in a statement.