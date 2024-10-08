‘System won, democracy defeated’ in Haryana; Congress expresses shock at results

Following the early results in the Haryana Assembly elections, indicating a likely BJP victory for a third consecutive term, the Congress has expressed shock and surprise.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh called the results "unacceptable," claiming they represented a triumph of the system over the will of the people.

"There have been constant complaints from Hisar, Mahendragarh, and Panipat districts about EVMs. The battery levels in these machines were at 99 per cent, and in these areas, the results defeated the Congress. In contrast, we won in machines with battery levels at 60–70 per cent, which were not tampered with," Khera stated.

He further declared, "We will take all these complaints to the Election Commission. This is not a victory of democracy but of manipulation, and we cannot accept it."