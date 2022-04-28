'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' squeezes fun out of rising lemon prices!

Asit said: "Through our show, we always endeavour to pass on some message to our audience with a touch of humour. It is very important to laugh even in the adversities of life. In the past also we have had episodes around social issues like waste recycling."



In a comical way during one of the sequences, Madhavi (played by Sonalika Joshi) tells Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) about an order of 50 kg nimbu ka achaar that she has received, and they are worried as they don't have sufficient money to buy the lemons for this order.



Later Bhide comes across a lemon auction event. Moreover, serving lemon juice to the guests in the house is shown to be considered a status symbol.