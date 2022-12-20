Taj Mahal, Agra Fort served property and water tax notices

The Archelogical Survey of India has been issued notices by the UP government to pay property tax and water tax for the Taj Mahal for the first time in 370 years. ASI officials, however, claim that it is a mistake that will soon be rectified.

The Taj Mahal was billed for the amount of Rs. 1 crore in due taxes. An outstanding bills notice has also been sent to the Agra fort for the amount of Rs 5 crore, according to superintending archaeologist Raj Kumar Patel.

"Three notices have been received so far, two for the Taj Mahal and one for the Agra Fort," Patel confirmed to NDTV.

"For the Taj Mahal, we have got two notices, one for property tax and the other from the water supply department that has 12 points. A total of 1 crore plus rupees has been demanded from the ASI," he added.

He also said that it had to be an error as such taxes don't apply for monuments.

“Uttar Pradesh laws have this provision too and so do other states,” he added. “As for the water notice, in the past, no such demand has been made and we do not have any water connection that we use for any commercial purposes. The lawns that we maintain inside the Taj complex are for public service and there is no question of dues.”