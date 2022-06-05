Taj Mahal still not safe from pollution: Experts

Despite repeated demands, the Yamuna Barrage project, downstream of the Taj Mahal, hangs fire, though some Rs 20 crore have been sanctioned for it in the state's 2022 budget.

Agra's major problem is the dry and heavily polluted Yamuna river. Though there have been repeated demands, no initiative has so far been taken to desilt and dredge the river bed, which had become hard owing to pollutants, mainly leather cuttings, polythene, domestic waste, industrial effluents, preventing seepage and percolation of water.

Environmentalist Chaturbhuj Tiwari said: "Though the Supreme Court had categorically directed ban on entry of cattle in the river and shifting of dhobis (washermen) polluting the river, no effort has been made by the district authorities in this direction."

Activists say that despite the tall promises made by leaders, the Yamuna continues to stink, flow polluted carrying all the toxic effluents and waste from Delhi and upstream cities. Forget human beings, even historical monuments including the world heritage monument, the iconic Taj Mahal, along its bank, are not safe as pollutants in the river not only create visual pollution but also endanger the protective eco-ambience in the vicinity.

The local administration claims more than 40 drains out of nearly 100 had been tapped. But the Agra mayor Navin Jain, himself has sounded so helpless and has repeatedly pleaded with the government to take appropriate measures to save Yamuna river.

The problem is two-fold, qualitative and quantitative. One, the river is already dry, just a month after the fairly good monsoon rains this year. Two, what flows down in the river from Delhi is not water, but chemical liquids that kill even bacterias. This toxic liquid is emitting foul and noxious gases and corroding foundations of structures along the banks of the river.

Even after hundreds of petitions, memorandums, representations, demonstrations and democratic protests, successive governments in the state and at the centre, have been pathetically apathetic to demands for de-silting and dredging of river Yamuna in Braj Mandal, says activist and astrologer Pramod Gautam.

"We have been demanding a barrage or a check dam downstream of the Taj Mahal for three decades now, but only promises have been made and no action," Gautam adds.

Tourists who visit the Taj Mahal and other historical monuments are aghast to see the polluted Yamuna. Many even wonder why Mughal emperor Shah Jahan chose this site for constructing his dream project, according to tourist guide Ved Gautam.

Tourism industry leaders say Yamuna's good health is necessary for the safety of the monuments along its banks, in particular the Taj Mahal, whose foundation needs moisture round the year.

Without water the river is becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes and insects that deposit their green excreta on the surface of the Taj Mahal, every now and then. This needs to be cleaned up periodically.

The biggest threat to the Taj Mahal is the polluted Yamuna which needs cleaning and uninterrupted minimum flow of water to keep it alive. Water in the river will not only enhance esthetics but also absorb pollutants and control the alarming level of dust particles in the ambient air (SPM), president of Lok Swar Rajiv Gupta says.