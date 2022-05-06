Tajinder Bagga arrest: Delhi police register case of kidnapping after Punjab police arrest the BJP leader

The Punjab Police on Friday said it has arrested Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in the national capital in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month.



He is being brought to Punjab and will be produced before a court, it said.



Last month, the Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.