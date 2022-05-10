'Taking different stands doesn't help', SC to Centre on plea seeking minority status to Hindus in some states

The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that the Centre is uncertain and has not taken a clear stand on a plea seeking a direction to it to lay down guidelines for the identification of minorities at the state level, saying the Hindus are in minority in 10 states.



The top court told the Centre that if it wants to hold consultation with the state governments in connection with granting minority status to Hindus, where they are outnumbered by other communities, then it should do so.



A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said the Union of India has not decided what it wants to do, and there is uncertainty. "Solution cannot be complex...if you want to consult, then consult (state governments)", Justice Kaul told the counsel representing the Centre.



Senior advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan, representing the petitioner, pointed out that the Centre has filed an affidavit in supersession of its earlier affidavit, saying it wants to hold wider consultation with states and other stakeholders. The Centre's counsel requested the bench to pass over the matter, as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was busy with some other matter.