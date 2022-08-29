Talaq-E-Hasan: SC says its primary focus is to provide relief to petitioner women

Senior advocate Shyam Diwan, appearing for Heena, submitted that the husband may be impleaded in the case and notice be issued to him.He informed the apex court that the plea pending in the Delhi High Court has been withdrawn and the husband did not go for mediation.



Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Nisha, said the victim woman has been given talaq and there is maintenance given.The top court said it would hear the case on October 11.



The petition, filed by Ghaziabad resident Heena, who claimed to be a victim of Talaq-E-Hasan, also sought a direction to the Centre to frame guidelines for neutral and uniform grounds of divorce and procedure for all citizens.



In Talaq-e-Hasan, divorce gets formalised after the third utterance in the third month if cohabitation is not resumed during this period. However, if cohabitation resumes after the first or second utterance of talaq, the parties are assumed to have reconciled and the first or second utterances of talaq are deemed invalid.