Talk of respect for women from Red Fort but support for rapists: Rahul slams PM over remission in Bilkis case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the remission to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case, alleging that while there was talk of respect for women from the Red Fort, but in reality there was "support" for rapists.

His reaction came after the Gujarat government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it obtained "suitable orders" from the Centre for granting remission to the convicts in the case and the petitioners challenging the remission are nothing but an "interloper" and a "busybody".

"Talk of respect for women from the ramparts of the Red Fort but in reality support for 'rapists'," Rahul said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The difference between the Prime Minister's promises and intentions is clear, PM has only betrayed women," he said.