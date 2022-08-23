Tamil Nadu: 6 killed as minibus-van collide on Salem-Chennai NH

Six people were killed and five others grievously injured after a mini omnibus collided head-on with a van on the Salem-Chennai national highway on Tuesday morning.



Of the five injured, the condition of one is stated to be critical.



Police said that Rajesh (29) from Komarapalayam in Namakkal district had come to Leigh Bazar in Attur on Monday to attend a funeral. Early Tuesday, he, along with his ten relatives and friends, was headed towards a tea shop on the Salem-Chennai national highway. When they reached a flyover, an omnibus collided with their van.