Tamil Nadu: Anna University campus on high alert as 6 students test Covid positive

Tamil Nadu health secretary, J. Radhakrishnan who paid a visit to the campus said that the department is taking all measures to prevent any more spread of the disease and called upon students to isolate themselves.



More tests would be conducted among students on the campus, the authorities said and called upon students and faculty to be on high alert and to take preventive measures themselves.



They also called upon students to undergo tests immediately if they have any symptoms of the disease like influenza, cold, fever, and cough. The department in a circular called upon the students and faculty and other staff members not to wait for testing and to do it on a priority basis if they have Covid-19 like symptoms.