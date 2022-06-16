Tamil Nadu: Class 10, 12 board exam results on June 20

The results for Class 12 will be declared at 9.30 a.m. while for Class 10 at 12 p.m., a statement from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations on Thursday said.



The results will be sent to the students through SMS to the numbers that they have submitted in their schools. The results can be checked at websites www.tnresults.nic.in , www.dge1tn.nic.in, www.dg2tn.nic.in.