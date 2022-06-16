Tamil Nadu: Class 10, 12 board exam results on June 20
The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will declare the Class 10 and 12 results of the state board examinations on June 20
The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will declare the Class 10 and 12 results of the state board examinations on June 20.
The results for Class 12 will be declared at 9.30 a.m. while for Class 10 at 12 p.m., a statement from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations on Thursday said.
The results will be sent to the students through SMS to the numbers that they have submitted in their schools. The results can be checked at websites www.tnresults.nic.in , www.dge1tn.nic.in, www.dg2tn.nic.in.
The results can also be accessed at the National Informatics Centres the district Collectorates as well as public libraries.
The results will also be available at the respective schools, the statement added.
Also Read: UP Board exams to be held on new pattern
Most Popular