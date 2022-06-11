Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin directs officials to contain Covid-19 spread

Stalin held a review meeting with the officials on Saturday at the secretariat and the general opinion was to make all people vaccinated. The first dose coverage is 93.82 per cent and that of second dose is 82.94 per cent.



The Chief Minister also directed the officials to conduct an awareness programme about the importance of vaccination and get everyone vaccinated.



The official statement said, "if a few people get affected by the virus at work places, festivals, weddings, meetings and events, the Chief Minister orders all of them to be examined, monitored continuously, and provided appropriate treatment."