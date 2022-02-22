Tamil Nadu: DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance heading for landslide victory in urban polls

The ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance is heading for a landslide victory in the elections to the urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu held on February 19. The DMK alone has already won 213 municipal corporation wards and 960 municipality member posts and 3,272 town panchayat posts across the state till 1 p.m. on Tuesday.



The AIADMK won only 38 seats in Municipal corporation wards and 262 Municipality ward member posts and 915 town panchayat ward seats.