TN doctors on statewide stir after stabbing of oncologist; patients hit

Following the stabbing of a senior oncologist at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital on Wednesday, the Federation of Government Doctors’ Association (FoGDA) announced a boycott of all non-patient-related activities starting Thursday, 14 November.

The federation stated that it would refrain from non-medical activities, including review meetings, documentation for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, and teaching activities in all medical colleges.

However, reports indicate that government doctors in many districts have extended the boycott to all activities, affecting outpatient services across the state and impacting numerous patients.

The FoGDA will determine its next course of action during an executive committee meeting scheduled for 17 November.

Meanwhile, Dr. K.M. Abul Hasan, president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Tamil Nadu State Branch, announced that nearly 45,000 doctors across 8,000 private hospitals in the state would join a strike until 6 pm on Thursday.

Except for emergency services, outpatient care and elective surgeries would remain unavailable during this period.