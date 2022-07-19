Tamil Nadu girl suicide: Heavy police deployment at Marina beach over protest rumour

The Madras High court had on Monday said that the violence at the school premises was well planned and executed. Police officers, who are probing the case, have also confirmed that the protesters assembled after chatting in a newly formed WhatsApp group.



Police have also said that social media played a vital role as many people had raised their doubts and foul play in the girl's death through various social media platforms.



The investigators said that these messages had triggered the attack on the private residential school and torching of the school buses and vans and also burning of several police vehicles.