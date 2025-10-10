TN govt alerted MP, Centre of toxic substance in Coldrif, says minister

The Tamil Nadu government had warned the Madhya Pradesh administration and the Union health ministry about the presence of a toxic industrial solvent in Coldrif cough syrup — a move that, it claims, helped prevent a wider tragedy.

State health minister Ma. Subramanian said on Friday that Tamil Nadu had also alerted authorities in Odisha and Puducherry after tests confirmed contamination in the syrup, manufactured by Chennai-based Sresan Pharma.

The statement follows the deaths of at least 24 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain and Morena districts, allegedly after consuming the adulterated cough syrup. The incident has triggered nationwide concern and revived questions over India’s recurring episodes of pharmaceutical contamination, including the 2022 and 2023 cases in The Gambia and Uzbekistan, where Indian-made syrups were blamed for the deaths of dozens of children.

Subramanian said Tamil Nadu had acted “within 48 hours” of the first reported deaths. “We immediately alerted the Madhya Pradesh government and the Union health ministry about the toxic substance in the cough syrup, but they said it was good,” he told reporters in Chennai.

He added that the state health department’s inquiry, ordered on 1 October, had confirmed that the syrup contained 48 per cent diethylene glycol (DEG) — a poisonous solvent used in industrial products like antifreeze and brake fluid. Even small quantities of DEG can cause acute kidney failure, particularly in children.

“Within two days, we banned the product, shut down the Sresan Pharma company, and suspended two senior drug inspectors,” Subramanian said, rejecting opposition allegations of negligence.

AIADMK general-secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami had earlier accused the ruling DMK of “regulatory lapse” and “failure to monitor the pharmaceutical supply chain”.