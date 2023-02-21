Tamil Nadu govt moves SC challenging HC order permitting RSS march

The high court had directed the RSS to file fresh applications for carrying out the route march on three different dates and also directed the police to permit the RSS to take out route marches on any of such dates in various districts across the state on public roads.



According to sources, the state government is likely to be mentioned on Wednesday for an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court and it may seek an interim stay on the order passed by the high court.



The high court had permitted RSS members to wear their uniform and play its musical band during the marches throughout the state.