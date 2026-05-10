Tamil Nadu: Heavy showers drench delta ahead of Vijay’s swearing-in
Farmers welcome the rains, say it will boost summer paddy crops and improve soil moisture for pulses, maize and groundnut cultivation
As Tamil Nadu prepared to witness a major political transition with TVK chief Vijay set to take oath as chief minister, widespread rains swept across the state’s delta and southern districts, bringing both disruption and relief in equal measure.
Continuous moderate-to-heavy rainfall since Friday evening lashed several districts, inundating low-lying urban areas, slowing traffic and sharply increasing inflows into key reservoirs. Yet, for thousands of farmers across the Cauvery Delta, the showers arrived as a timely blessing ahead of the crucial cultivation season.
The rains, forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), began on Friday evening and continued intermittently through Saturday morning across Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ariyalur and parts of Pudukkottai districts.
In Thanjavur district, Budalur recorded the highest rainfall at 5.2 cm, while Thanjavur town received 1.6 cm. In Tiruchy district, Devimangalam registered 2.58 cm of rainfall, followed by Pullambadi with 1.14 cm and Lalgudi with 1.06 cm.
The persistent showers caused waterlogging in several parts of Tiruchy city, disrupting vehicular movement and inconveniencing commuters during the busy weekend hours.
Heavy rainfall also battered the coastal belt, with Mayiladuthurai town recording 2.3 cm and Nagapattinam receiving 2.12 cm of rainfall. In Pudukkottai district, Tirumayam and Aranthangi recorded 2.5 cm and 2 cm respectively, while Kudavasal in Thiruvarur district received the highest rainfall there at 2.34 cm.
Despite the urban disruption, farmers welcomed the rains with optimism, saying the showers would rejuvenate standing summer paddy crops and improve soil moisture for rain-fed cultivation of pulses, maize and groundnut.
Many farmers in the delta region had already commenced fresh cultivation activities following recent summer showers, and the latest spell is expected to further strengthen agricultural prospects.
Meanwhile, the rains intensified dramatically in the southern districts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, significantly boosting inflows into major dams situated along the Western Ghats.
Oothu, located in the Manjolai tea estate region, recorded a massive 17 cm of rainfall — the highest in Tirunelveli district. The continuous downpour substantially improved storage levels in key reservoirs including Papanasam, Manimuthar, Servalar, Gadananathi, Ramanathi and Adavinainar dams.
Officials said inflow into the Papanasam dam more than doubled to 215 cusecs within a day as heavy rain continued across the catchment areas.
The widespread showers added a symbolic touch to Vijay’s swearing-in day, with many supporters describing the rains as a sign of prosperity and renewal as Tamil Nadu steps into a new political chapter.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines