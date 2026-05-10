Tamil Nadu: Heavy showers drench delta ahead of Vijay’s swearing-in

As Tamil Nadu prepared to witness a major political transition with TVK chief Vijay set to take oath as chief minister, widespread rains swept across the state’s delta and southern districts, bringing both disruption and relief in equal measure.

Continuous moderate-to-heavy rainfall since Friday evening lashed several districts, inundating low-lying urban areas, slowing traffic and sharply increasing inflows into key reservoirs. Yet, for thousands of farmers across the Cauvery Delta, the showers arrived as a timely blessing ahead of the crucial cultivation season.

The rains, forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), began on Friday evening and continued intermittently through Saturday morning across Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ariyalur and parts of Pudukkottai districts.

In Thanjavur district, Budalur recorded the highest rainfall at 5.2 cm, while Thanjavur town received 1.6 cm. In Tiruchy district, Devimangalam registered 2.58 cm of rainfall, followed by Pullambadi with 1.14 cm and Lalgudi with 1.06 cm.