Tamil Nadu leads India in patent registrations with 62 pc growth in a year
State files over 15,000 patents, cementing its position as the country’s intellectual capital
Tamil Nadu has reaffirmed its status as a frontrunner in India’s innovation landscape, registering a remarkable surge in patent filings over the past year. According to a report by the Industry Guide Institute, the state accounted for 15,440 patents out of 68,201 applications submitted nationwide in 2024-25, representing 23 per cent of all patents filed across the country.
The increase marks a significant year-on-year rise of 62 per cent, with filings jumping from 9,565 in 2023-24 to 15,440 in 2024-25. The state government attributed this growth to the rapid acceleration of indigenous innovation, research activities, and technological development under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.
Officials said the surge reflects long-term policy measures aimed at fostering a supportive ecosystem for invention and scientific exploration. Dynamic reforms, greater research support, collaboration between academia and industry, and a conducive environment for start-ups and MSMEs have all contributed to the increase, alongside improved access to patent filing mechanisms and greater awareness among innovators.
Experts highlighted that the growth is not merely numerical but also represents a qualitative shift in Tamil Nadu’s scientific and technological capabilities.
Sectors such as renewable energy, healthcare technology, artificial intelligence, industrial engineering, and automotive research have been key contributors to the surge.
The state government views the achievement as a stepping stone toward positioning Tamil Nadu as a global innovation hub. With a growing pool of skilled professionals, research-focused institutions, and proactive governance, officials said the state is well placed to attract further national and international investment and collaboration.
“This rise underscores Tamil Nadu’s role in shaping India’s innovation narrative, setting an example for other states and reinforcing the importance of intellectual property in national development,” the government said in a statement.
