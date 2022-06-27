Tamil Nadu records another spike in COVID-19 cases; Govt to collect fine from COVID violators

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government said the fresh cases were surging in many parts of the state as people were showing laxity in adhering to COVID-19 protocols.



The government in a statement said it would be collecting fines under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act 1939, from those who do not follow COVID-19 rules in public places.



The state capital also leads among districts with 3,395 active infections and overall 7,58,607 coronavirus cases.



A total of 25,821 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.70 crore.