Who needs a safe house?

In Udumalpet, Tiruppur district, Kausalya Sankar and her husband V. Shankar were attacked in plain sight on 13 March 2016. Shankar, a 22-year-old Dalit engineering graduate, was hacked to death. Kausalya, then 19, suffered serious head injuries. CCTV footage of Shankar collapsing as the killers fled shocked the whole country.

Kausalya, who married against the wishes of her family, survived and went on to become one of Tamil Nadu’s most visible voices against caste violence. Her legal crusades following Shankar’s death are milestones in a state where honour killings continue despite its progressive moorings and socio-political advancements.

She welcomed the Joseph Vijay government’s recent decision to establish safe houses in every district (all 38 of them) for individuals and families vulnerable to or affected by honour killings, caste killings and related violence. “When a couple goes against the wishes of their parents to get married, they have nowhere to go. If only we had such a safe house, I would not have lost my husband,” Kausalya told National Herald.

Her words remind us of the chasm between constitutional rights and the reality confronting couples who dare to cross caste boundaries.

Social justice minister Vanni Arasu announced the decision in the Assembly on 28 August, saying it heard representations from survivors and activists, and was in line with the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement in the well-known Shakti Vahini case.

In Shakti Vahini v. Union of India (2018), the court affirmed that consenting adults have the right to choose their partners, free from interference by family, caste or community. It directed states to establish district-level special cells and 24-hour helplines to address threats and harassment, with the police required to take immediate preventive action.

Where necessary, couples were to be shifted to safe houses, particularly those facing threats over inter-caste or inter-faith relationships. Authorities could provide protection and, if requested, assistance with marriage and registration. Safe-house stays were envisaged for one month, extendable monthly up to one year based on the threat.