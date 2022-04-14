Tamil Nadu to form exclusive bank for fishermen

Tamil Nadu fishermen association leader, J. Jesuadasan while speaking to IANS said, "The government announcing an exclusive bank for fishermen is welcome. The government must initiate proceedings at a faster pace and commence the operations at the earliest. This will be of huge help to the battered fishermen of Tamil Nadu who are in dire straits having fallen prey to the powerful finance sharks and it is turning into an ever ending trap."



Eighty-four fishermen from Tamil Nadu are languishing in Sri Lankan jails after they were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Naval authorities for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and venturing into the island nation's waters. The custody of fishermen and their mechanised vessels has led to the families of fishermen falling easy prey to the financial sharks and the announcement of the government of a fishermen's bank is being looked upon in a positive light by the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.