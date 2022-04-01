Tamil Nadu Tourism department to promote water sports, kayaking, adventure tourism

As part of the plan, an internationally renowned consultant has been roped in for bringing in more tourists to the state. During the recent visit of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to the United Arab Emirates, tourism was one of the key subjects he had promoted.



The government is also in discussion with major hospitals in the state to promote medical tourism, especially in Arabian countries and the United States as the cost in Tamil Nadu is peanuts when compared to the hefty fee that is levied in these countries. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, and the state tourism minister M. Mathiventhan are in discussions with the major hospital groups to work out the intricacies of medical tourism.



Sources in the hospital groups told IANS that the one bottleneck will the health insurance part as the cost in a third world country like India would be much cheaper when compared to developed countries like the United States as well as the United Arab Emirates.