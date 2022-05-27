Tamil Nadu's District Collectors enforce Covid-19 protocols as cases rise

The police have been directed to ensure stringent action is taken against those not wearing masks.



The health department in a statement said as of Thursday, 43 lakh eligible people in the state are yet to take the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while 1.22 crore people have not taken their second dose.



As many as 93.74 per cent people of the state have received their first vaccine dose while 82.55 per cent have taken their second dose.