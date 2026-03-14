Tamil poet-lyricist Vairamuthu to receive 2025 Jnanpith Award

Renowned Tamil poet, lyricist and writer Vairamuthu has been named the recipient of the 2025 Jnanpith Award, recognising his outstanding contribution to Indian literature.

The announcement was made on Saturday by Bharatiya Jnanpith, which said the honour acknowledges Vairamuthu’s distinctive poetic voice and the depth of creativity reflected in his work.

The decision was taken by the Bharatiya Jnanpith Selection Committee chaired by noted writer Pratibha Ray. The panel included several prominent scholars and literary figures such as Madhav Kaushik, Damodar Mauzo, Suranjan Das, A. Krishna Rao, Prafulla Shiledar, Kesubhai Desai, Janaki Prasad Sharma, K. Srinivas Rao and Maheshwar.

Born on 13 July 1953 in Tamil Nadu, Vairamuthu is widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in contemporary Tamil literature. His writings are known for their vivid depiction of human emotions, engagement with social themes and a strong sensitivity towards nature.

Over a literary career spanning more than four decades, he has contributed extensively across poetry, song lyrics and prose. His work has attracted a wide readership for its originality, emotional intensity and deep cultural grounding.