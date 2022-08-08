Tamil-speaking ex-journo & Middle East specialist Mike Hankey new US Consul General in Mumbai

Since joining the Foreign Service in 2001, Hankey led teams to build deep and productive links with political, economic, and media partners across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

In Egypt before and during the Arab Spring, he advanced engagement with both Muslim and Christian communities.

In earlier tours, he promoted economic development in northwestern Iraq, American consular and commercial interests in Yemen, and media professionalism in Nigeria.

In Washington, he led worldwide media outreach to promote global security, disarmament, and economic prosperity as well as the team advancing American engagement with South Asia audiences.

Adept in Arabic, French, and Tamil. Hankey received his Bachelor's Degree in international affairs and journalism from George Washington University, with a focus on South Asian studies, and his Master's Degree in second language education from Indiana University.

Prior to the Foreign Service, he worked as a newspaper reporter, as an international affairs editor for a news service covering the United Nations, and in support of the US government public affairs outreach on Arab-Israeli and South Asian issues.

He has written a textbook for learning Nigerian Pidgin English. He will be accompanied in Mumbai by his wife and their two sons.