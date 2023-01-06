Tamilians gave up their lives to protect language, which is life of a race: TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday described language as the "life" of a race and listed out the various steps taken by his party DMK over the years to promote and nurture the Tamil language.

The Tamil race was the only one to have "given its life to protect the language," he said in an apparent reference to the anti-Hindi agitation of the 1960s.

He quoted his father, the late DMK president and former CM M Karunanidhi, as saying in 1974 that ensuring "language respect" was imperative.