'Tampering of evidence': Plea before NCLT seeks removal of Delhi Gymkhana Club Administrator

The National Company Law Tribunal has issued notice on an intervention application, seeking a direction to remove the current Administrator of the Delhi Gymkhana Club and the Secretary for tampering of evidence and fudging of accounts of AGM held in December last year.

A bench of President, Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar (retd) and Member (technical) Narendra Kumar Bhola issued notice on an intervention application filed by Col Ashish Khanna (retd), a Delhi Gymkhana Club member.