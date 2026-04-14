TCS under fire over delayed response to Nashik harassment complaints

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is under growing scrutiny following allegations that it failed to respond promptly to complaints of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at its Nashik facility, with industry experts describing the lapse as a systemic breakdown in implementing workplace protections.

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said on 13 April that a “thorough investigation is underway” to establish the facts and identify those responsible. The company has appointed its chief operating officer, Aarthi Subramanian, to lead the internal inquiry.

The controversy has intensified after reports that, in addition to seven individuals already arrested, an HR manager based in Pune — accused of ignoring complaints — remains untraceable. Authorities have not confirmed her whereabouts.

The case first emerged in March when a female employee alleged that a colleague had coerced her into a physical relationship under the promise of marriage. Subsequent investigations led to the registration of multiple additional complaints relating to harassment and alleged attempts at religious conversion.

Law enforcement agencies have since expanded the probe. Nashik Police reportedly deployed undercover personnel, including women officers, within the facility over several weeks to gather evidence. The investigation is now being handled by a Special Investigation Team led by assistant commissioner of police (crime) Sandeep Mitke.

Industry voices quoted by a moneycontrol report raised concerns about organisational culture and accountability. Former Infosys executive TV Mohandas Pai described the situation as indicative of a “failure of systems and processes”, adding that a climate of fear may have discouraged employees from speaking out.