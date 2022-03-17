Tata Nano motors violated agreement and broke trust: Congress

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who also holds the industries portfolio, replied that Tata Nano motors was provided loan as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and the Gujarat government had carried out a State Support Agreement on October 7, 2008 and a Loan Agreement on March 3, 2013.



According to the provisions of a 2009 Government Resolution (GR), a loan for a period of 20 years was provided at nominal interest rate of 0.1 per cent of the VAT and CGST paid by the company to the government. A special committee was setup to monitor the requisite permissions to expedite the project and a loan of Rs 587.08 crore was provided.



While asking a sub question, Congress whip and legislator from Gandhinagar, C.J. Chavda said, "Tata has violated the agreement with the government, this means that they have breached the trust of people of Gujarat. If the company has violated the conditions of agreement it should be punished and loans should be recovered."