Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover to cut 4,000 jobs globally

Tata Group-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) plans to cut around 4,000 jobs globally over the next two years as the British luxury carmaker restructures its operations and seeks to improve financial performance.

JLR currently employs around 43,000 people worldwide. The company said the planned reduction would support long-term sustainable growth amid increasing competition, rapidly changing markets and continued geopolitical uncertainty.

The job cuts are not expected to affect direct manufacturing roles, according to the company. Wherever possible, the reduction will be achieved through voluntary measures.

JLR has begun consultations for the first round of job cuts and said it would support affected employees while engaging with trade unions and employee representatives during the transition.

The restructuring is part of JLR's broader 'Growth Reimagined' strategy, announced at its Investor Day in June. The company is targeting around £1.7 billion in savings over the next two years and aims to bring its break-even point down to around 300,000 vehicles.

JLR said the programme would reduce organisational complexity while supporting investment of £15-18 billion over the next five years in electrification, digital technologies, advanced manufacturing and customer experience.

The announcement comes alongside strong recent sales growth at Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd reported total domestic and international sales of 67,753 units in August, a 56 per cent increase from 43,315 units in August 2025.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 59 per cent year-on-year to 65,253 units, while international sales increased 8 per cent to 2,500 units.

Electric vehicle sales recorded an even sharper increase, rising 94 per cent year-on-year to 16,549 units in August from 8,540 units a year earlier.

Volkswagen announces biggest restructuring in auto industry

German car giant Volkswagen has agreed to cut a further 50,000 jobs by the end of the decade, taking the total number of planned job losses to 100,000 worldwide. The figure represents roughly 15% of the company's global workforce and makes the restructuring the largest such workforce reduction in the global automotive industry.

Volkswagen said the additional cuts were necessary to bring staffing levels in line with economic conditions. The company is facing mounting pressure from US tariffs, uneven demand for electric vehicles and increasingly intense competition from Chinese carmakers, particularly in the Chinese market.

The German manufacturer had already agreed to eliminate around 50,000 positions globally. The additional reductions will deepen the restructuring of a group that includes Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, SEAT, Cupra, Bentley, Lamborghini and Ducati.

The future of four German plants — Hannover, Emden, Zwickau and Neckarsulm — is also uncertain beyond 2030. Their closure would mark the first time Volkswagen has shut full-scale factories in Germany.

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume said the company's supervisory board had unanimously approved the plan, describing the decision as a "strong signal for the future of the Volkswagen Group".

The scale of the cuts surpasses previous major automotive restructurings. General Motors eliminated 74,000 jobs and closed 21 plants in 1991, while Ford announced major workforce reductions during its restructuring in the 2000s. Volkswagen's planned 100,000 job losses now represent the largest total on record.