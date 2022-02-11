Tata Sons Board renews Chandrasekaran's term as Executive Chairman

In a statement, Tata Sons said that Ratan N. Tata, who was a special invitee to this meeting, expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Chandrasekaran.



"He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period," the statement said.



"The Board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the reappointment of Mr. N Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years."