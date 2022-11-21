Tawang district enters Guinness World Records by forming largest helmet sentence

"People, especially youth riding bikes, tend to drive faster on good roads. It has been found that over-speeding is the major cause of accidents on our roads here. Therefore, this event and the creation of a world record would draw attention of the people towards road safety and mandatory use of helmets while riding two-wheelers," he said.



A survey carried out by the government indicates that about 1.5 lakh precious lives are lost annually in road accidents in India.



"Making it to the Guinness World Records with 'Jai Hind' formed with the largest number of helmets is not only a message to people of Arunachal, but for all those who come visiting our mountainous state and get carried away by the natural beauty and quality of roads. Follow traffic rules and use helmets," Khandu said.