Tawang to get more mobile towers for better connectivity after India-China clash

"The existing towers were not giving the desired services, causing problems not only for the defence forces but also the civilians living along the border," he said.



Earlier, there was no mobile network in the border areas but the situation has changed now with residents enjoying internet service and mobile connectivity even at Bum-La and Y-Junction but more improvement is needed, he added.



"Defence areas have been given priority for the installations, while civilian areas such as Mago, Chuna and Niliya (near Zemithang) have been not neglected either," Damo said.