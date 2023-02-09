Tax demand case: Flipkart gets relief till Feb 24

The Income Tax department has assured the High Court of Karnataka that no coercive action will be taken against Flipkart India Private Limited on the demand notices issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Income-Tax for Rs 1,100 crore.

The company had filed two writ petitions challenging the demand notices issued on January 31, 2023 for the assessment years 2016-17 and 2018-19.

Justice BM Shyam Prasad, in his interim order on February 6, 2023 recorded the Department’s assurance against coercive action till the next date of hearing on February 24.