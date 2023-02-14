Taxi driver held in connection with attack on JNU associate professor: Delhi Police

A taxi driver has been arrested in connection with an alleged attack on an associate professor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last month, police said on Monday.

Shankar Devnath was arrested on February 8, they said, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

Efforts are also being made to nab the other accused involved in the incident, police said.

The associate professor, Saitya Brata Das, had alleged that he was "attacked" by six-seven men near RK Puram Marg on January 14.

A case was lodged at the Vasant Kunj police station on the basis of a complaint from Das, who is attached to the Centre for English Studies in the JNU.

Narrating the incident to PTI, Das had said a motorcycle rammed into his car from behind at a traffic signal in RK Puram on the afternoon of January 14 and he was immediately surrounded by the six-seven men.