Taxpayers get one-day breather as ITR and advance tax deadlines collide

The government has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2025–26 by a day to 16 September after taxpayers and professionals reported difficulties in accessing the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal on the last day of submission.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said late on Monday that the move was aimed at “facilitating further filings” after the portal witnessed heavy traffic. More than 7.3 crore returns had been filed by 15 September, surpassing the 7.28 crore ITRs submitted in the previous assessment year.

The extension also came as chartered accountants and taxpayers flagged recurring glitches, including inability to download the Annual Information Statement (AIS), errors while uploading returns, failed challan payments and even access denial messages.

The issues coincided with the deadline for payment of the second instalment of advance tax for the current financial year, further compounding the challenge.

Tax professionals said the convergence of multiple deadlines including ITR filing, advance tax, and tax audit report submissions, had created unusual pressure this month. Two Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, Bhartruhari Mahtab and PP Chaudhury, along with several professional associations, had also written to the finance ministry seeking a further extension.