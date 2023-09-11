TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu enters Rajamahendravaram central prison

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu reached the Central Prison in the early hours of Monday, 11 September, after a court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody for 14 days in a multi-crore corruption case, officials said. He reached the jail after a nearly 200 km journey from Vijayawada to Rajamahendravaram in the East Godavari district.

"Chandrababu Naidu went in the prison around 1:20 a.m.," East Godavari district Superintendent of Police P Jagadish told PTI.

Home-cooked food, medication and a special room were among the amenities granted by the court to Naidu during his judicial custody. The 73-year-old former chief minister has been provided with a separate accommodation inside the jail in view of the purported threat to his life. He is a Z-plus category security protectee.