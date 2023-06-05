Tea production rises in 2022, growers express concern over present challenges

Tea production in calendar 2022 increased to 1,365 million kilogrammes, a tad higher from the previous year which stood at 1,330 million kilogrammes in 2021.

As per the latest data of the Tea Board, production at the North India gardens stood at 1133.35 million kilogrammes, while it was 231.99 million kilogrammes in South India.

For the first three months of 2023, January to March, production volumes stood at 79 million kilogrammes, according to the data.

The data for April 2023, released by the board shows production has dipped to 82.77 million kilogrammes compared to 93.25 million kilogrammes in the same month in 2022.