Teacher hits Class 5 girl with scissors, throws her from 1st floor of Prathmik Vidyalaya school in Delhi

A class 5 student was hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the school building by her teacher who has subsequently been detained, police said on Friday.

A huge crowd gathered at the school following the incident that took place at the Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area.

"At around 11.15 am, officer of PS DBG road received information that a school child was thrown from the first floor classroom by the teacher," an official statement said. Station House Officer and police officials swung into action and reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The class teacher, identified as Geeta Deshwal, first hit the girl with scissors and then threw her off from the first floor of the building, a senior police officer confirmed.

The injured girl child is under treatment at the Hindu Rao hospital and is stated to be out of danger, he said. The accused has been detained, the officer added.