Teacher hits Class 5 girl with scissors, throws her from 1st floor of Prathmik Vidyalaya school in Delhi
A huge crowd gathered at the school following the incident that took place at the Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area.
A class 5 student was hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the school building by her teacher who has subsequently been detained, police said on Friday.
A huge crowd gathered at the school following the incident that took place at the Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area.
"At around 11.15 am, officer of PS DBG road received information that a school child was thrown from the first floor classroom by the teacher," an official statement said. Station House Officer and police officials swung into action and reached the spot and brought the situation under control.
The class teacher, identified as Geeta Deshwal, first hit the girl with scissors and then threw her off from the first floor of the building, a senior police officer confirmed.
The injured girl child is under treatment at the Hindu Rao hospital and is stated to be out of danger, he said. The accused has been detained, the officer added.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code is being registered on the statement of the eyewitness.
"The student has been admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital. All necessary tests including CT scan has been done. The child is safe and stable and responding well. "The teacher has been detained by police. The MCD has also suspended her with immediate effect. Further investigation is being conducted by the department," a senior MCD official said.
The motive behind the teacher's reprehensible action remains unknown. "The teacher hit me with scissors and also beat me. One of them also threw me from the first floor," said the young girl.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines